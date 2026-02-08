Cynthia Michael

Michael, Cynthia Ann "Cindy"



Age 57 of Front Royal, VA passed away December 15, 2025. Cindy was a native of Kettering, OH. She was a graduate of Kettering Fairmont HS, class of 1986. She received a BS in education from Miami University of Ohio and an MS in education from the University of Dayton. For the past 32 years Cindy was an educator at Randolph Macon university in Front Royal, VA. She was the chairperson of the STEM division and coached swimming, field hockey and cheer. She was known for her deep love of animals and quick wit. She was dedicated and loyal to her students, friends and family. She is deeply missed.



Cindy was proceeded in death by her father, Charles Michael and her mother, Sarah (Sally)(Kaufman) Michael. She is survived by her sister, Kristin (Eric) Shafer, nephew, Maxwell Shafer and niece, Marah Shafer.



An informal gathering will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 from 12-3pm at Marion's Piazza, 50 East Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cynthia A Michael Memorial Scholarship at Randolph Macon Academy, 200 Academy Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630 or online at www.RMA.edu/donate.



