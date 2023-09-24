Cyzick, William "Nicholas"



Age 83, born August 10, 1940, started on his final journey on September 15, 2023, with his family by his side after a long battle with dementia. Bill was born in West Virginia to Nicholas and Ruby Cyzick. He was raised in Cumberland, MD, and graduated from Fort Hill High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force and then retired from the Ohio Air National Guard in Springfield. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Peyton, and cousin Andy Willig. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Nancy (Woody), daughters Audrey Kawanishi (Kenny) and Karen Warner (Glenn), son Steven, sister Carol Sue Wait (Larry), grandchildren Kyson and Austin Kawanishi, Caden and Ainslie Warner, and many nieces and nephews. Bill worked at NAISC (Wright Patterson Air Force Base) for 23 years. His passion in life was traveling. He and Nancy traveled the world in their retirement. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at Dayton Korean Grace Church at 2661 Harshman Rd, Riverside, OH. Donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Dayton Autism Society, Hospice of Dayton, or Dayton Korean Grace Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com