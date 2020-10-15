CZMIEL, Gerald C. "Jerry" Age 81, passed away on September 26, 2020. Jerry was a career newspaperman. He served a five-year apprenticeship at the Washington Observer in Washington, PA, and worked as a pressman for over 35 years at the Dayton Daily News. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, He loved playing cards and watching the Cincinnati Reds. He loved to travel and he and Carol took many trips following his retirement. Jerry was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Jean Kayworth. He is survived by his wife, Carol Czmiel; sons, Jerry (Angie) Czmiel and Mark Czmiel; sister, Joan (Fred) Wells; brother, Charles (Carol) Czmiel; brother-in-law, Steve Kayworth; and three grandchildren, Cody, Jen and Jordan Czmiel. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A private burial service is scheduled at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital or to Boys Town. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

