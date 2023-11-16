D.O., Gerald Rubin

Rubin, D.O., Gerald



Gerald Rubin, D.O., died at the age of 91 on November 12, 2023. He was born in Buffalo, New York to parents Isadore and Sophia Rubin. His three siblings are deceased.



His wife, Sue and two sons, Brad (Julia) Rubin and Dan (Michelle) Rubin survive him. The oldest son Sloan Rubin is deceased. He is also survived by six grandchildren.



Dr. Rubin was in family practice in Dayton for 30 years and then taught for 30 years at the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University. He enjoyed tennis and gardening, but was most passionate about his family and medicine.



Private family services will be held at Alexander Cemetery, Athens. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



