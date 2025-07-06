Dailey, Derother



In Loving Memory Mrs. Derother Dailey, age 86, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 27, 2025 at Majestic Care of Middletown. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 14, 2025 from 6-8pm at United Missionary Baptist Church 719 18th Ave. Middletown, OH. The funeral services will be Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 11am at United Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10am until time of service. Interment will follow the service at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Middletown, OH.



