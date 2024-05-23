Dailey, Wanda

Dailey, Pastor Wanda L.



Age 88, Devoted Mother, was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; leaves behind her loving children, Sharon (Mike) Maul, Lisa Robbins, Dave Robbins, Jeremy (Jackie) Dailey, and Jennifer Asalon. She was a loving grandmother of five and great grandmother of three. Pastor Wanda, of The Grace of God Church, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Friends may greet her family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, May 25, 2024, beginning at 10am with service at 12noon. Interment services will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. See vorhisandryan.com.



