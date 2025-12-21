Daina Arnett

Arnett (Zax), Daina Carol



ARNETT, Daina Carol (Zax), age 64, of Dayton, passed away in the comfort of her loving husband on Friday, December 19, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. Daina was born on August 4, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Fairmont High School and the University of Dayton, specializing in early childhood education. Daina's beautiful smile lit up every room, her hugs were unforgettable. She was a vibrant conversationalist, a gift she passed along to both of her children. Her presence brought comfort and joy to all who knew her. She shared her love generously, leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts of all who knew her. She was known for her warmth, kindness, and welcoming spirit-a wonderful hostess with a rare gift for making everyone feel truly seen and cared for. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Andrew Z., and her stepson, Kevin S. Daina is survived by her loving husband of nearly 40 years, James "Jim" Russell, Jr.; her daughter, Sydney P.; her stepdaughters, Jennifer Arnett and Heather (Jason) Lee; her mother, Carol Zax; her father, Steven D. (Kaye) Zax; her cherished grandchildren, Morgan Arnett-Perlmuter, West Arnett-Perlmuter, Jacobe "Jax" Lee, and Emma Lee; and a wide circle of dear friends and extended family who will miss her deeply. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 26, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429, and on Saturday, December 27, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Julie Reuning-Scherer officiating. A lunch reception will follow the service. Daina was a dedicated volunteer with Hospice of Dayton. Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Hospice of Dayton staff for the compassionate care, comfort, and peaceful environment they provided in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420, or to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.



