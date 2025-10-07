Daisy Johnson

Johnson, Daisy



Age 88, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, September 26, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, October 10, 2025, at Harris Memorial CME, 3950 Haney Road, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Dr Cynthia Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



