Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DALTON, CHERYL

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DALTON, Cheryl Diane

Age 76, of Hamilton, died December 24, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. Cheryl was born March 23, 1945, to Ralph and Martha (McCollum) Brown. She married Raymond Dalton in 1977. She is survived by her children: Anthony (Melissa) Pombo, Dianna (Rick) Stockton, Tara (Chris) Valle, Bev (Jeff) Owens, and Jeff Dalton; a brother: Patrick (Ann) Brown; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Raymond in 2018, her parents, and a brother, Ralph Michael Brown. Cheryl attended University of the Americas in Mexico City. She began her career as a social worker, becoming the office manager for several local agencies before following her love of animals and opening and operating Noah's Ark Pet Shop (which became Cheri's Preferred Puppies) in Hamilton for over thirty-five years. A private funeral service will be held followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be directed to Breast Cancer Research and/or Hospice of Hamilton where Raymond volunteered. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
FUNK, Matthew
3
COTTON, Tyrone
4
CRAIG, Margaret
5
BRICKLES, Beverly
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top