DALTON, Cheryl Diane



Age 76, of Hamilton, died December 24, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. Cheryl was born March 23, 1945, to Ralph and Martha (McCollum) Brown. She married Raymond Dalton in 1977. She is survived by her children: Anthony (Melissa) Pombo, Dianna (Rick) Stockton, Tara (Chris) Valle, Bev (Jeff) Owens, and Jeff Dalton; a brother: Patrick (Ann) Brown; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Raymond in 2018, her parents, and a brother, Ralph Michael Brown. Cheryl attended University of the Americas in Mexico City. She began her career as a social worker, becoming the office manager for several local agencies before following her love of animals and opening and operating Noah's Ark Pet Shop (which became Cheri's Preferred Puppies) in Hamilton for over thirty-five years. A private funeral service will be held followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be directed to Breast Cancer Research and/or Hospice of Hamilton where Raymond volunteered. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com