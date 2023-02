DALY (Brennan), Susan



Age 71, died January 30, 2023, under Hospice care. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marilyn Huber Holland and William Brennan; sister, Loren Brennan Smith; and husband, Michael Daly. She spent her adult life in Southern California working at The Loyola Marymount University. She enjoyed cooking, her many beloved pet yorkies, and her family. She will be remembered for her kind heart. Services entrusted to Routsong Funeral Home.