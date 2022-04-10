dayton-daily-news logo
X

DAMEWOOD, Jennifer

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAMEWOOD, Jennifer L.

Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. Jennifer was a nurse for more than 30 years at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, as well as Paso Robles, California. Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James "Jim" Damewood. Jennifer is survived by her son, Keir (Tonya) Holeman of Dayton and their children Ben, Makenna, Ryan, and Aidan as well as her Brother Jerry (Debra) McElroy and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-daughter Rachel (Stephen) and their children Benjamin, Daniel, and their grandchild Juniper as well as her best friend Annie Skelton Vogel. Funeral

services will be 2PM, Friday, April 15, 2022, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 1PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
APPLE, Nancy
2
BYRD, Shirley
3
CARMAN, Joanne
4
CLAY, Joan
5
Christopher, Ronald Green
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top