Daniel Bechtol

Bechtol, Daniel E.



Daniel (Dan) Emory Bechtol age 80, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2026. Born in 1945 in Dayton, Ohio, Dan was the son of Glen and Marianne Bechtol. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he enlisted at the age of 20 and served with honor from 1966-1968. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was recognized for his service. After his military service, Dan built a career at the Mound Laboratories as Captain and retired in 2008 with 32 years of service. He also volunteered his time for a combined 15 years as a dedicated firefighter for both Miami and Jefferson Township Departments. While he took great pride in his work, his greatest titles were Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, loving Grandpa, and Friend. He will be remembered for his quick wit, belly laughs, and love of nature. He loved bird-watching and giving them ample food (enough for the squirrels) and never met a lawn he didn't want to mow. If he wasn't checking out the newest restaurant, he would cheer for The Ohio State and the Cincinnati Bengals. On nights and weekends, you could find him at his granddaughter's soccer games. He had many friends, too numerous to mention and deeply cherished those friendships. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Linda Carol Bechtol, his sister, Sue Ellen Bechtol, son Doug and his wife Kelly Bechtol and their children Ema and Hannah Bechtol, son Jeff and his longtime partner, Nikki Lordanides, and many cousins, friends, and wonderful neighbors. Our hearts feel the weight of his passing and a space that cannot be filled…we are thankful for the years of memories that will be a lasting source of comfort. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2026, at St. Jacob Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Mike Hout officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Miamisburg, Ohio. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com