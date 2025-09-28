Daniel Noland

Photo of Daniel Noland

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Daniel Noland
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Noland, Daniel A.

Daniel A. Noland, 44, of Urbana, passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2025. He was born on September 30, 1980. A celebration of Daniel's life will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at the White Sparrow Event Center, 675 Heath Rd., Heath, Ohio 43056. www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Anna Baxley
2
Charles Foster
3
Donald Harkrader
4
Florence Gallardo
5
Eloise King