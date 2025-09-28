Daniel Noland

Noland, Daniel A.
Daniel A. Noland, 44, of Urbana, passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2025. He was born on September 30, 1980. A celebration of Daniel's life will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at the White Sparrow Event Center, 675 Heath Rd., Heath, Ohio 43056. www.littletonandrue.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
