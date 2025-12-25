Daniel Pencil

Pencil, Daniel L.



Daniel Lee Pencil, age 82, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 18, 2025, entering the gates of heaven and into the arms of our Lord and reunited with his loving wife Karen. Born in Springfield, Ohio on August 21, 1943, Daniel was the oldest of three children born to the late Albert and Dora (Dunn) Pencil. Dan was a 1961 graduate of Northeastern High School. Soon after, marrying the love of his life Karen Ann Abshear in November of 1961. Together they raised two children – Sherrie and Danny. Their love and support as parents was only surpassed by their roles as Mamaw and Papaw to their granddaughters, Dakotah and Brittany, never missing a school, sporting or life event – their biggest fans and supporters. Dan worked on his grandparent's farm in North Hampton from the time he was a child. He also worked for Hudson Oil in Harmony and Blanton Construction until the time he began working at International Harvester/Navistar in January of 1963, where he was affectionately known around the shop as 'Smurf'. He retired in 1996 after 33 years of service. In his free time, he was actively involved in his son's sports, coaching South Vienna baseball 1971 – 1980, leading the team to four county championships, keeping the stats for the Northeastern Jets football and baseball teams during the 1980 – 1983 seasons and serving as Booster Club President. In retirement, Dan enjoyed gardening and spending time with his friends at the Machinist and Union clubs as a proud member of UAW Local 402. After his wife's passing in 2011, Dan found immense joy in his great-grandsons, Jackson and Liam who he loved so much. Dan had a huge heart, kind and caring to all. He never knew a stranger and left a lasting impression on all he met. Throughout his life he was looked up to by many and was an excellent example of love and respect; always willing to help and care for others. Dan was proceeded in death by his wife Karen Pencil of 49 years, parents Albert and Dora Pencil, in laws Regan and Merle Abshear, siblings Drusilla Henry and Stephen Pencil; brothers-in-law Keith Abshear, James Abshear, Paul Abshear and Richard Abshear; sisters-in-law Nina Abshear and Kathy Palmero; and lifelong friend Mike Penrose. Dan is survived by his children; Sherrie (Donald) Waugh of Nashua, New Hampshire and Danny Pencil of Springfield; granddaughters Dakotah Waugh Sullivan of Melrose, Massachusetts and Brittany Pencil of Dayton; great-grandsons Jackson Sullivan and Liam Sullivan of Melrose, Massachusetts; sisters-in-law Lucy Abshear, Dorothy Abshear, Julie Mowery and Cathy Jo Pencil; brother-in-law Michael Henry; uncle Jerry (Rue) Pencil and Aunt Emma Pencil Johnson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and longtime friends Trudie Penrose and Ann Markey who held a special place in his heart. The family would like to thank the staff of Villa Springfield for their thoughtful care and compassion for Dan during his stay. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 28 from 2-5 p.m. at Ingling Williams & Lewis funeral home in South Charleston, Ohio. Funeral and celebration of life will be on Monday, December 29 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Officiated by Paster Ben Webster. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Honor Flight Dayton, Inc 200 Canary Ct. Enon, OH 45323 or Semper Fi & American's Fund 825 College Blvd. Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com