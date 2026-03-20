Daniel Slaughter

Slaughter, Daniel E.



Daniel E. Slaughter of Springfield went home to be with his lord and savior on March 14, 2026 in his residence. He was born May 9th, 1962. The son of the late Robert and Margaret Slaughter. He is survived by his 3 sisters. Robin Spencer of Peru, IN, Sherry(Randy) Grewe of Springfield, Laura (Tim) Gibson of Springfield. And a brother, Robert Slaughter of Springfield. A close friend, Tim Harris and his beloved cat, Cali. He was preceded in death by his sister Brenda Horton. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.



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