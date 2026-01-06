Daniel Wells

WELLS, Daniel Deann



WELLS, Daniel Deann, 49, of South Vienna, passed away December 31, 2025, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 24, 1976, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Danny and Dawn (Brugger) Wells. Danny served in the United States Army where he was awarded a Bronze Star and numerous other medals and awards. He retired as a Sergeant after 20 years of service. He was a member of the local Ham Radio Club and assisted with the Northeastern wrestling team. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his wife, Margaret Wells; two sons, Caleb and Matthew Wells; one sister, Danna (Andrew) Lawhorn and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, January 9 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Burial of ashes will take place in Dayton National Cemetery Monday, January 12, 2026 at 11:00 am.



