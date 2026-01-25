Daniel Wells

Wells, Daniel Eugene



Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 16, 2026. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 30, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



