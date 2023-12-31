Daniels, Eugene "Gene"



Eugene "Gene" Daniels went home to the Lord on December 26th, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio at the age of 83. Gene was born in Salyersville, Kentucky on September 18, 1940 to Oscar and Molly Daniels. He was a member of the Laborers' Union 216 and Valley Street Free United Baptist Church. Gene is survived by his wife Sandra (Shotts) of 49 years, daughters LaShanda (Dave) Phillips of Phoenix AZ, Tina Cotterman of Springfield and Sheila (Terry) Toner of New Carlisle, grandchildren Holly (James) Protsman, Shayla Shotts, Terry Toner II (Mikayla), Benjamin Phillips and Kristen Cotterman, brother Jerry (Melissa) Daniels and sisters Avennell Daniels, Annie Miller, Juanita Howard, Emma Howard and Von (Paris) Howard, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Laurel, Dexter, son Lionel Daniels and infant daughter Emily Daniels. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Good Shepherd Village, especially Hannah, Jaime and Melissa for the love and excellent care they provided to Gene in his final years. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



