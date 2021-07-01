DANIELS, Thomas

DANIELS, Jr., Thomas
Age 70. Sunrise March 29, 1951, and Sunset June 18, 2021. Visitation 1:00 pm, and Funeral 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The DANIELS Family, visit
Funeral Home Information
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH
43211
https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral