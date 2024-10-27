Daniels, Willie

Daniels, Willie G.

Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

