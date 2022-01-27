DANLEY, Jeanette Patrice



Age 41 of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born November 9, 1980. She was preceded in death by parents Calvin Chambers and Michelle Wilcoxson. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, James Danley, Sr.; (2) daughters,



Jazzy and Jah'lia Danley; (5) sons, Ki'el Wilcoxson, Jaymond, Rome, Say'id and Jaream Danley; her biological father, Dwayne Baxter; (6) sisters, (2) brothers, other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition:



Final Disposition: Cremation.



