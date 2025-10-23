Danny VanDyne

VanDyne, Danny Lester



age 74 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at home surrounded by loved ones. Danny was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 15, 1951. He was raised in Harrison, Ohio by his loving parents, Carl and Geraldine VanDyne along with his sisters and brothers. Danny was educated in Harrison Schools until he voluntarily joined the United States Army. He served from 1970 until September 23, 1971. He earned an honorable discharge of the rank SP5, after a tour in Vietnam, artillery unit. Danny received the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. He returned home and earned his GED. Danny worked as an aid at the VA Hospital, a welder at Mosler Safe Company and a trimmer operator at Champion Paper until his medical retirement in 1995. He loved gardening, camping, fishing, and any activities with his grandchildren. Danny was a loving devoted husband, father and Papaw. He married Lynn Renee Haag on August 21, 1987. Left to honor his memory is his wife, Lynn; his son, David (Elizabeth) VanDyne; his bonus daughters, Rachel (Mike) Getz, Rachel (Logan) Storie and Valerie Weber; his mother-in-law, Allene Wyatt; his grandchildren, Danny Lester VanDyne II, Kimberly Renee VanDyne, Sylas Timothy Michael VanDyne, Alijah Christopher Morgan, Remington Myron Wesley VanDyne, Wesley Scott Getz, Waylen Jacob Getz, Walker Daniel Getz, Colt Wilder Storie, Wyatt Nicholas Getz; and his brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law; two brothers; one sister; and his son, Sean Wesley Eugene VanDyne. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 23, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025 from 10:00 AM to time of funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor David Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Sean Wesley Eugene VanDyne Memorial Scholarship at the Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N. 3rd Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, (513) 863-1717. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



