Daphne Yount

Yount, Daphne Russene



Daphne Russene Yount, 65, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away at home on January 21, 2026. Born December 12, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her father, Russell Yount, and brother, Lance Yount. She will be missed by her mother, Ruth Yount; her brother, Dirk Yount, and his family; along with her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Affectionately known as Rusty, Ross, Nanny, or Aunt Russene, she was a gifted writer, talented guitarist, and deeply loved her "nanny brats." There will be a Memorial Service near her sacred place, "the creek" at Madison Park Shelter #4, 301 S. Broadway, Trotwood, OH 45426 on May 2nd at 1pm. All who knew her and want to join are welcome. Contact Dirk at yountfish@gmail.com with questions.



