DARDEN,
Shawonna De'Vonne
Age 53, a native of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday,
October 2, 2021. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Tuesday,
October 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private
Service. Live stream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ (Mask Required).
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral