dayton-daily-news logo
X

DARDEN, Shawonna

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DARDEN,

Shawonna De'Vonne

Age 53, a native of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday,

October 2, 2021. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Tuesday,

October 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private

Service. Live stream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ (Mask Required).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
PETERS, Elizabeth
4
REID, JAMES
5
YOUNTS, Richard
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top