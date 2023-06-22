Dare, Katherine L.



Katherine L. Dare age 86 went home to be with the Lord Tuesday June 20, 2023. She was born July 28, 1936 in Hamilton to the late Ray Rommes and Elizabeth C. (Kolbenstetter) Dare. Katherine was educated in Hamilton schools and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She worked at Ohio Casualty for many years then retired in 1991. She is survived by her extended family, the Furlong's. Visitation Saturday June 24, 2023 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 9:00am until the time of the funeral service at 10:00am. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 1285 Main St Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or to one's church of choice. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



