Darlene Kaleta

Kaleta (Jamison), Darlene Lois



Darlene Lois Kaleta,82, passed away September 29, 2025. She was born on January 31,1943, to the late Vincent E. Jamison Sr. and Lois M. Scott Jamison in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. As a graduate of McKeesport High School, she earned highest honors and began her career as a newspaper reporter for the McKeesport Daily News.



Darlene met Stanley Kaleta in high school, and they married in 1966. Together they were blessed with four children: Michele Kaleta Mesisklis, James "Jim" Kaleta (Deborah), Shawn Kaleta and Scott Kaleta.



She was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren: Matthew (Cassidy) and Mark Mesisklis (children of Lou and Michele), Mary, Sarah and John Kaleta (children of Jim and Deborah), Samuel and Sophia Kaleta (children of Shawn and Kiri Stewart), Benjamin, Ava, and Hannah Kaleta (children of Shawn and Jennifer Kaleta.) She is also survived by sister Patti (Jack King). She is preceded in death by her brother Vincent E. Jamison, Jr. CMSgt (Ret).



She believed that charity begins at home and expressed love through everyday acts of care with homemade birthday cakes, beautifully wrapped gifts, heartfelt cards, and involvement in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She was active in PTA, La Leche League, and countless school and family activities. She enjoyed flower gardening, homemaking, beach walks along the Florida Gulf coasts, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to family time, her work included managing the family condo investments and being an elderly caregiver.



Deep appreciation for Angelina Santos of Finding Hope Home Care of Bradenton, Florida for being the best loving caregiver for her during her most recent years.



Visitation will be held Thursday October 9, 2025 from 5-7pm in the Zettler Funeral Home at 2646 Pleasant Ave, Hamilton OH 45015. A Prayer Service will be held at Zettler Funeral Home (10am on October 10, 2025) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in Sacred Heart Church 400 Nilles Rd Fairfield OH 45014 Following the service, there will be a processional to Gates of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Charity recommended to honor Darlene: Pregnancy Care Center of Cincinnati; 4760 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227.





