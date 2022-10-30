DARNER, Helen Drew



Passed away Saturday, October 22 at Brookhaven Retirement Community in Brookville at the age of 101. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, William "Whit" Darner.



She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Archibald A. Walker of New York City, spending her high school years in the city. She was a direct descendant of Revolutionary War patriot Sergeant Gilbert Drew, Dutchess County Militia, New York.



She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and pursued lifelong volunteer work for many charitable, religious, and community service organizations in north Dayton, including serving over 20 years as a docent at Aullwood Audubon Center and as a member and volunteer at Shiloh Church.



She was a talented artist working in many mediums including acrylic painting, textiles, wood, and conducted childrens/adult art classes for organizations such as Girl Scouts, Y.W.C.A. and Brookhaven Retirement Community over a 40 year span.



She is survived by a daughter, Dora (David) Lee of Carbondale, CO; son, Alan (Joy) Darner of West Chester, Ohio; grandson, Scott Darner of Batavia, Ohio; granddaughter, Holly (Ric) Fankhanel; and great-grandson, Baron Fankhanel of Encinitas, CA.



Arrangements for a private service have not yet been determined by the family.



