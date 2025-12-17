Darold Pierron

Pierron, Darold W.



Darold W. Pierron, age 97, of Versailles passed away at 7:30 am Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.



Darold was born on August 3, 1928, in Versailles to the late Clarence "Con" & Marie J. (Mumaw) Pierron. Darold was also preceded in death by his two brothers, John Pierron and Harold Pierron.



Darold is survived by numerous cousins and friends.



Darold was a 1947 graduate of Versailles High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Darold attended the University of Dayton. Darold worked for Kroger Grocery for over 33 years, starting out as a clerk and later as manager of Greenville, Sidney, Piqua, and the West Side of Dayton until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, Versailles Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Dayton 500, and the Versailles American Legion.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, December 18, 2025, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Ned Brown celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with the Knights of Columbus prayer service at 6:45 pm and Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to EverHeart Hospice in Greenville or the Brethren Retirement Community Resident Aid Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Pierron family.



