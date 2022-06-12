DARRAH, Jack L.



Passed away peacefully at 81 years of age, on June fourth with his family at his side. Jack is survived by his incredible and devoted wife, Karyl (Martin) Darrah, of 56 years, his son Todd and his wife Lori of Richmond, Virginia, and their two children Katie and Evan of



Atlanta Georgia, and his other son Steven and his wife



Candace and their two daughters Isabella and Amelia who



reside in Evanston, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his



loving parents Carl and Bernice Darrah and his aunt Thea Brown.



Jack was a graduate of Martin's Ferry High School and college graduate of Ohio University Business School where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Jack had an impressive career giving back to the community beginning his career with the Boy Scouts of America, followed by working as an executive for multiple hospitals where he led their fund-raising efforts. He spent many years as an executive at Good Samaritan



Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, as well as Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan and Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia. Jack attended Tipp City United Methodist Church.



Jack is remembered for his incredible love, devotion and adoration for his wife, sons, daughters' in-law, his grandchildren and two golden retrievers Oaklee and Charlotte. Jack was an avid golfer, and loved all things Ohio State Buckeyes, and



never missed an opportunity to share how proud he was of his son's and their families' accomplishments.



A celebration of Jack's life will be held at the Fieldstone Place greenspace off Evanston Road, in Tipp City, Ohio, on Saturday 25th of June at 4:00pm. Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to send donations in his name to Miami Valley Pet Therapy, PO Box 675, Troy, OH 45373 and the Wounded Warrior Project, PO. Box 758516,



Topeka, Kansas.



Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME,327 W. Main St. Tipp City, Ohio 45371.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.fringsandbayliff.com