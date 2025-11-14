Darrell Allen

Allen, Darrell Robert



Darrell Robert Allen, born February 15, 1941 in Hamilton, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on Monday, November 10, 2025. He was the beloved husband of Pennie (Presley) and father of David Robert Allen.



He was a shining light in the lives of all who knew him. His life was marked by love, compassion and unwavering faith in God.



Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Kash; his mother, Bernice (Combs); his beloved brother Ed, and his sister-in-law, Marian (Apgar).



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Pennie; his son, David; his twin brother, David of Middletown, Ohio; his sister, Connie Taylor of San Antonio, Texas. By many nieces and nephews who he loved deeply. He was not only filled with love but was also a source of fun and laughter.



He graduated from Trenton High School in 1959 and his classmates were very dear to him. He graduated from Allied School of technology in Chicago.



He was a die maker for General Motors from 1966 to retirement in 2000. He was a steel consultant for them from 2003-2019. He absolutely loved his job and everyone he worked with. He loved everything about cars. He loved watching Dale Earnhardt take the checkered flag. He was also a master photographer and could fix anything.



Those who knew him will remember his laughter and his deep rooted faith in Jesus. May his memory be a blessing.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on Monday, November 17, 2025 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Roger Green officiating. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



