Darryl Peters

Peters, Darryl Gene

Darryl Gene Peters, age 86, of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on January 19, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 68 years, Helen (Franks) Peters; his children Randy (Tracy) Peters, Ricky (Sheri) Peters, Rochelle (Mike) Howard, and Robyn (Ronnie) Moore; his brothers Albert Peters, Jr., Joe Miller, and Jeff Miller; his sister Jacquie Fugate; and his 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 22, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, Ohio. Masonic services will be held at 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Friday, January 23, at 11:00 am also at Rogers Funeral Home. Interment at Bear Creek Cemetery. Please visit: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

