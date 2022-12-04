DAUGHERTY, Gwen M.



Age 91, of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Born in 1931, in Gamlingay, Potton, United Kingdom, Gwen was trained as a nurse-midwife at Bedford General Hospital, Bedford, United Kingdom. Following graduation from nurse's training, she worked as a staff nurse at the Prince of Wales General Hospital. Emigrating to the United States in 1957, Gwen later worked for Dr. Phillip K. Champion in Dayton. Gwen was a voracious reader and crossword enthusiast. Her greatest joys included her grandchildren, cats, and gardening. She is survived by: brother David Fleming, sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Stephanie Daugherty of Maryland, Brian and Kelli Daugherty of Miamisburg, grandchildren: Rachel, Madeline, Sam, Kate, David, and relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Don R. Daugherty, parents John Machonice and Marjory (Homan) Fleming and siblings, John Fleming, Edmund Fleming, and Margaret Jean Frances (Fleming). The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Enclave of Springboro for the excellent care provided to Gwen as well as Hospice of Dayton. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



