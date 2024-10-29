Davenport, Kenneth A. "Ken"



age 85, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2024. Family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Wednesday, October 30 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 31 at 10:00am at Routsong Funeral Home. For complete condolences and obituary, please visit www.routsong.com.



