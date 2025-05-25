Davenport, Mary

Davenport (Struckman), Mary Lee
Mary Lee Davenport, age 83, of Dayton, OH passed away on May 21, 2025. Family will greet friends on June 5 from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering. A memorial service will be held on June 6, 2025 at 10am at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Rd). To share fond memories and offer condolences, visit www.routsong.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429