David Bush

Bush, David Michael



age 75 of Reily Township, surrounded by family, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. David was born in Clover Fork, Kentucky on February 3, 1950 to Larry and Hazel (Mays) Bush. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1968. David served in the United States Army with 82nd and 101st Airborne (LRRP) in Vietnam, where he was wounded in action. David was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. On August 30, 1975, David married the love of his life, Sheri Beaver. He retired from General Mills after 43 years. David was happiest bush hogging his property, splitting wood and above all, spending time with his nine grandchildren. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheri Bush; his children, Ethan (Crystal) Bush, Melanie (Matthew) Lykins, and Johnathon (Hannah) Bush; his grandchildren, Audria, Elizabeth, Natalee, Noah, Samuel, Jacob, Joseph, Abigail and Isabel; and many other loving family members. David was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM with Pastor Johnathon Bush officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



