David, David

WATSON, David



85, of Dayton passed away at Wellington of Dayton on Tuesday January 10, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl Watson and Noretta Ramsey.



David is survived by Wife, Dottie Watson; Children, Dawn (Watson) Dickeson, Duane Watson; Grandchildren, Savannah Dickeson, Bobby Dickeson, Bryce Dickeson, Emily Watson, and Sisters, Linda Brown and Deborah Scott. David will be truly missed by all that knew him.



A visitation for David will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will occur Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 12:00 PM, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A burial will follow Thursday, January 19, 2023, at New Carlisle Cemetery.

