David Dennis

David Wayne Dennis was born February 1, 1965 in Hamilton, Ohio to Susan (Beale) and the late Wayne Dennis. David passed away November 19. 2025 due to a year and a half struggle with lung cancer. David is survived by his son, Ryan (Kayli) of Westerville, Ohio; two brothers Darin (Lisa) of Hamilton and Chad (Holly) of Harrison; nieces Keegan and Avery; nephews Owen and Grayson. Dave was especially proud of his son, Ryan. David was interested in reading, following news of all kinds (deep sea and space exploration) but especially WRESTLING (the real kind). He found this sport in junior high and had a successful career at Fairfield High School where he finished 2nd in State his senior year where he was coached by Ron Masanek and Harry Brown. He went on to Purdue University. David coached wrestling at North College Hill Middle School and Hamilton High School, where he led two wrestlers, Tony Santos and Denecos Allen to finish 2nd at State. Tony and Dave have remained good friends over the years. David will be remembered by many friends and family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



