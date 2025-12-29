David Gingerich

Gingerich, Rev. David K.



Rev. David K. Gingerich, 91, died Friday, December 26, 2025, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Born on October 1, 1934, in Middletown, OH, David was the son of the late Ralph Emerson and Lorena Alice (Tallman) Gingerich. He was a 1953 graduate of Monroe High School. David was ordained in 1958 and dedicated his life to the ministry, serving as an ordained minister at the First Baptist Church of God in Middletown, and later preaching at Brushy Fork Baptist Church in Pleasant, IN. David was an avid outdoorsman who found great joy in fishing and hunting. On December 9, 1986, David was united in marriage to Clara C. Cox in Middletown.



Survivors: sons, David J. Gingerich (Vicky) of Lynchburg, OH, and Chris Gingerich (Lori) of Hamilton, OH, daughters, Kimberly Grimes of Camden, OH, and Cathy Grech (Anthony) of Livonia, MI, sister, Virginia Sears of West Middletown, OH, close friend, Kevin Jones of Canaan, IN, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by: wife, parents, brother, Donald, sisters, Pauline H. Gillman and Jeanette Lorena Sticklen, and son-in-law, Stephen E. Grimes.



Visitation: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m, Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 p.m., January 2, 2026, Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry St., Vevay, IN. 47043.



Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m., January 3, 2026, North Monroe Cemetery, 401 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Monroe, Ohio 45050.



Memorials: Indian Kentuck Baptist Church. www.haskellandmorrison.com



