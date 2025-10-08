David Grimes

Grimes, David L.

David Leon Grimes, PO2, 62, of Springfield, Ohio passed away September 21, 2025. He served in the U. S. Navy. David is survived by his mother, Betty Grimes; brothers, Jason Paul and Dano Lee Grimes and sister, Beth Ann Grimes. Visitation is Friday,

October 10, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Mass of a Christian Burial will follow in St. Raphael Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

