Haack, David N.



David N. Haack, age 83, of Union, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2026, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, following a brief illness. He was born on March 23, 1942, to the late Robert and Hattie M. (Glasscoe) Haack in Dayton. He was a Truck Driver for Dayton Freight. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member and past Commander of the VFW Post #5434 in Union. He was a devoted Harley-Davidson rider throughout his life. David is survived by his significant other of 35 years: Marilyn E. Collier; grandchildren: Alicia (Jesse) Napier, Ashley (Jake) Ruiz, Kyle (Mariah) Haack, & Hailee Haack, daughter-in-law: Aimee Haack, stepchildren: Melissa (Jay) Tiley, Tammy (Sean) Perkins, & Angie (Tim) Crespin. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his daughter: Kathy Howell, son: David Haack, and brother: Dennis Haack. The family will be having a Life Celebration for David at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at VFW Post #5434 (116 N Main St, Union, OH 45322). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420) in his memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



