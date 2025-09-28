David Hiehle Sr.

Hiehle, Sr., David E.

Age 88, passed away on September 19, 2025. He was born on January 5, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio. David is survived by his loving wife, Carole and son, David Jr. (Ramona) Hiehle. Services entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Hospice of Dayton in memory of David. For the full remembrance please visit www.newcomerdayton.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

