Oertel, David Albert



David Albert Oertel, 87, of Centerville, OH, passed away on December 21, 2025. He was born July 15, 1938 in Cumberland, IN, to the late Arthur William and Agnes Sophia Buesking Oertel. David was a graduate of Warren Central High School and Ball State University.



A loving husband to Susan Judith Oertel, David was a pillar of strength and support for his family. Together, they raised two children: Mark David Oertel and Carrie Sue Oertel Busby.



David had an accomplished sales career in the corn processing and refining industry beginning with Cargill and later with Minnesota Corn Processors, retiring as Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2002.



He had many passions in life, including fly fishing, reading and music. As an avid fly fisher, he was a member of Miami Valley Fly Fishers and Project Healing Waters serving terms as president for both organizations. He enjoyed choir, played acoustic instruments and spent his later years enjoying his harmonica.



David was a faithful friend of Bill W. for 53 years and actively supported anyone in search of sobriety. He never hesitated.



There are so many words to describe David: caregiver, teacher, philosopher, spiritual, listener, advisor, caring, intelligent, thoughtful, confidant, musician, sensitive, leader, father, husband, brother, uncle, unconditional, outdoorsman, and friend.



David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan Judith Oertel; children, Mark David Oertel, Carrie Sue Oertel Busby (Daniel); grandchildren, Matthew Oertel, Rory Busby and Suzanne Busby; brother Roger Oertel (Rita) and sister in-law Nancy Edwards-Dasho (Stefan).



"Let Go and Let God"



