David Reynolds

Reynolds, David W.



age 87, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 18, 2025. A visitation will be held from 11-12pm on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner's Children Hospital or The Children's Heart Foundation (in support of great-grandson Wade). For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



