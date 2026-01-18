David Sutton

Sutton, David W.



Born on March 23, 1953, in Harlan, Kentucky, passed into eternity with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 13, 2026, in Kettering, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at Fairhaven Church, 637 East Whipp Road, Centerville, OH, 45459. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Dave will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Blood Cancer United (formally Leukemia and Lymphoma Society) in memory of Dave. For the full remembrance, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



