David Welty

Welty, David W.



David ("Dave") William Welty, 89, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2025, in Zionsville, Indiana, surrounded by family after a valiant battle with dementia.



Born on February 9, 1936, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Dave was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran, and lifelong servant to his faith and community.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice, and their loving family.



A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, November 1 at 11 a.m. at Zionsville United Methodist Church, preceded by a visitation at 10 a.m.



His arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Zionsville Chapel. Condolences can be left at www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com



