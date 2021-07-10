DAVIDSON, Kathryn



Kathryn Davidson, age 63 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was born on June 17, 1958, in



Hamilton, the daughter of the Annette (nee Jones) and the late Willard G. Taylor. She



married the love of her life in 1979, James Davidson. She is survived by her loving husband of over 42 years James



Davidson; her mother Annette (Jim) Jewart; one son Christopher Davidson; two grandsons Aiden Davidson and Cole Davidson; three brothers Gene (Wendy) Taylor, Gary (Philz) Taylor, and Tim (Margaret)



Taylor. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her brother Jeff Taylor. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 12:00PM until the time of the



memorial service at 1:00PM. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

