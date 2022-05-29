DAVIDSON, William E.



Age 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, to Eular and Viola Davidson and was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Charlotte Davidson. William is survived by his sister, Jeri Lou Leach; daughter, Kara Bailey and son, Daniel Davidson. He is also



survived by his grandchildren Alicia Davidson, Megan Fourcaud and Rachel Dexter; great-grandchildren Graham and Lane Dexter; dear friend and companion Carol Hensley Bradfield; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of beloved friends. Best known to all as "Bill", he played football and was a member of the 1952-53 state championship basketball team at Middletown High School, where he graduated in 1955. He continued his football and education at various universities and graduated from Morehead State University. After graduation, Bill was an



educator and coach before joining State Farm where he worked as a claims rep and agent for a total of 35 years. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with family and friends. Bill was a member of Miamisburg Christian Church and attended Fairhaven Church; he was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, originally joining Poage Lodge #325 in Ashland, KY, and most recently a member of Minerva Lodge #98 in Miamisburg, OH. Family will receive friends Monday, June 6, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM at Miamisburg Christian Church, 1146 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH; service to



follow at 11:30 AM with Pastor Mike Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to the veterans' cause of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel.



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com