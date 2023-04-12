Davin, Harry

Davin, Dr. Harry M.



Harry M. Davin, M.D. age 74 of Hamilton passed away peacefully among family on Friday, April 7, 2023. He was born on September 21,1948 to Anna Marie (nee Buckley) and William Davin, M.D. He was raised in Lindenwald and attended St. Ann School. He continued on to Xavier High School and then earned his undergraduate degree from Xavier University. He then attended the University of Cincinnati Medical School, graduating cum laude with his medical degree. After college he had a three-year residency in Internal Medicine at Good Samaritan Hospital. Over the next several years he became board certified in Internal Medicine, Gerontology, and Hospice and Palliative Care, which was his passion. He truly believed in death with dignity and making sure his patients were as comfortable as possible as they passed. He practiced medicine in Hamilton for 40 years before retiring in 2017. In addition to his medical practice he also wanted to give back. He participated in two Jimmy Carter Work Projects (through Habitat for Humanity) in South Africa and India with his brother, Walt, and his daughters and grandson. He also went on several mission trips to Haiti to provide medical care to a remote area of Haiti with his brother Walt. Walt talked him into doing this and although he sometimes grumbled about seeing all the children (he was much better with grown-ups!) he was very proud and fulfilled with his work there. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Margie; daughters Susan (Philip) Wilder, Dr. Anna (Aaron) Ball; six grandchildren Brett, Riley, and Colleen Schindler, Liam Wilder, Arlo and Ansel Ball; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings Bill, Mary Lou, Vince, and Walt and by granddaughter Katherine. Friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church 3028 Pleasant Ave Hamilton 45015 Saturday April 15, 2023 from 9:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Katherine Schindler Memorial Scholarship Fund through Badin High School 571 New London Rd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or to the Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St #1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

