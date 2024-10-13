Davis, Beatrice "Bea"



of Oakwood, peacefully left this life on October 3, 2024. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville, Ohio (81 N. Main St.) from 1:00pm  3:00pm, with Trisagion prayers commencing at 1:00pm. A funeral service to celebrate Bea's life will take place on Monday, October 14, 2024, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (500 Belmont Park North, Dayton, Ohio) at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the Dayton Art Institute. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



